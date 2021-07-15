West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $211,338,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,172,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $371.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.82. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $233.52 and a 52 week high of $377.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

