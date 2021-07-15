Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

