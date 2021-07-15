Brokers Set Expectations for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

