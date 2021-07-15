Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) a $18.12 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PRYMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Prysmian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.12.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

