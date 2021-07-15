Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Set at $13.02 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $13.02 target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $13.23 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

