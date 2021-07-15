Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisitions, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During first-quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 22% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Notably, Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, high costs and supply-related constraints may pressurize the company’s margins. This, along with competitive pressures and inclement weather conditions, are headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

