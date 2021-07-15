Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIAFF. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, upgraded Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.56.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

