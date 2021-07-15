Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.59 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

