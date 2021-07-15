Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $4.91 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

