Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AVEVF stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

