Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target at $51.50

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,701 in the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEW stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

