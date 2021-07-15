KeyCorp Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $73.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.32.

Shares of PHR opened at $64.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.20. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.58.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 21,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,514.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $5,679,249. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

