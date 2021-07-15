Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.