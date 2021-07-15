Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.03.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 351,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

