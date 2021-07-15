Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Head to Head Review

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Esports Technologies and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.13%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A -44.55% -33.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and Esports Entertainment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,317.95 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A -$10.35 million ($0.68) -13.78

Esports Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Birkirkara, Malta.

