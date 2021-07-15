TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $149.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMXXF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

TMXXF opened at $103.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.45. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $112.35.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

