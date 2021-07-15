Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

