TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TSRI opened at $9.98 on Thursday. TSR has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of -142.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 32,883 shares of company stock worth $290,956 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About TSR

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

