Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) a $16.69 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMVWY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

