Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.58

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and traded as high as $20.52. Civeo shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 35,457 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Civeo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

