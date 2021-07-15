Britvic (LON:BVIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $990.00

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.93) and last traded at GBX 988.07 ($12.91), with a volume of 13109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 984 ($12.86).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVIC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 962.50 ($12.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 941.60. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $41,632 in the last quarter.

About Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

