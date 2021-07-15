Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 71,196 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

