Citigroup Boosts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $72.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.14.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Prothena by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

