Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to “Hold”

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

