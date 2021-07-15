Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Research analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of SNCY opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

