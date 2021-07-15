SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SEMR stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $26.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that SEMrush will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

