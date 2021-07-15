DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Critical Analysis

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -0.84% 11.89% 2.52% Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

This is a summary of current ratings for DXC Technology and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 0 4 4 0 2.50 Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

DXC Technology currently has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.65%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Risk & Volatility

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.57 -$149.00 million $2.43 16.23 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 563.07 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -205.33

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats DXC Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services support infrastructure, applications, and workplace IT operations, including hardware, software, physical/virtual end-user devices, collaboration tools, and IT support services. In addition, this segment offers workplace and mobility services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, Internet of Things, and mobility services. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

