Head to Head Analysis: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.78 $1.71 million N/A N/A Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 298.32% 25.46% 16.17% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Square Capital and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

