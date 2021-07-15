Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.14.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

