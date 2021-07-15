Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $255.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $259.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

