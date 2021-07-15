Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.