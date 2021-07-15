Brokerages Set Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) PT at GBX 307

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

A number of analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Also, insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total value of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99). Insiders purchased a total of 148 shares of company stock worth $37,383 over the last ninety days.

SPT stock opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 735.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

