Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post $3.94 EPS

Equities research analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. KLA posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $309.12 on Monday. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

