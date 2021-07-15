Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Cowen upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $120.49 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.