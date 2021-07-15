The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.20 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

