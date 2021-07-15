FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

