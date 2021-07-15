Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.38. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.