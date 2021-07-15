Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

SMG opened at $179.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $141.25 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.52.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 77,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $17,392,482.80. Insiders have sold a total of 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $31,280,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

