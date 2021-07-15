FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Oriental Land in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.01. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Oriental Land had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

