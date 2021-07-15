The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $250.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.33.

NYSE:SMG opened at $179.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $141.25 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,268 shares of company stock worth $29,442,630. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

