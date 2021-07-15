Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.58. The firm has a market cap of £39.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.73.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.