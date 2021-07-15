Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 378.20 ($4.94). Volex shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 314,839 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.78. The company has a market cap of £581.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

