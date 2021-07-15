Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,978 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 950% compared to the typical volume of 950 call options.

INFL stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $30.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

