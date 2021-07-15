Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 19,940 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 940% compared to the average volume of 1,917 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCON. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter worth $317,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

