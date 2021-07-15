Traders Buy High Volume of B&G Foods Put Options (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,647 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the average daily volume of 4,244 put options.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

