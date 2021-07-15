Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €57.40 ($67.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. Covestro has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

