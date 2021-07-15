Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) to “Strong-Buy”

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

