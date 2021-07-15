Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

IPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.10.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$20.27 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.32.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.