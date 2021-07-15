Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$322.00.
CP opened at C$90.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$71.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$60.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.87.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.