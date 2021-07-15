Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.19.
Shares of CGX stock opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$955.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.76.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
