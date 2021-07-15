Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.19.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$955.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

